India's Resilience Amid West Asia Tensions: Nilesh Shah's Insights

In light of escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising concerns over global crude oil supplies, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company's Managing Director, Nilesh Shah, expressed confidence in India's ability to effectively manage the situation. Shah urged citizens to avoid hoarding LPG cylinders, despite fears of limited supplies.

Addressing the media, Shah compared the current situation to Covid management, expressing trust in the government's capability to prevent economic instability. He emphasized that hoarding could strain the system, advising the public to refrain from such practices.

Discussing stock market volatility, Shah noted the tendency for markets to react to global conflicts without direct impact but acknowledged potential economic repercussions. He highlighted the significant economic ties between India and West Asia, citing the substantial remittances from the 90 lakh Indians employed there.

Shah pointed out that any surge in oil prices could adversely affect India's broader economy, raising the cost of living, slowing growth, and increasing the current account deficit. Yet, he suggested that oil price volatility might be temporary unless the conflict extends like the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

On the prospect of the Indian rupee, Shah predicted its eventual depreciation due to structural economic factors, although he believes the rupee won't hit triple digits against the US dollar imminently. He credited the Reserve Bank of India for managing currency volatility effectively.

According to Shah, global oil price movements could impact domestic consumption, with policy measures expected to mitigate adverse effects. He noted that if oil prices stabilize, minimal impact on consumption is expected, while persistent high prices could lead to significant consequences for domestic spending.

Regarding the upcoming Reserve Bank of India monetary policy, Shah does not anticipate immediate changes in interest rates. He expects the RBI to monitor geopolitical developments' impact on the economy before deciding on monetary adjustments.

