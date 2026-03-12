Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Sets Path for Fiscal Reforms Amid Challenges

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu calls for governance reforms to offset reduced central tax devolution, targeting MSME investment and structural changes. Facing a potential Rs 40,000 crore deficit in five years, Khandu emphasizes fiscal stability through local enterprise growth and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:37 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Sets Path for Fiscal Reforms Amid Challenges
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to stabilize Arunachal Pradesh's fiscal landscape, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has called for accelerated governance reforms. With the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations potentially cutting central tax devolution, Khandu projects an annual Rs 4,000 crore shortfall, summoning a need for strategic financial planning.

Emphasizing MSME growth, Khandu urged local entrepreneurs to invest, exploring opportunities in tourism and agriculture. He announced special sessions and district camps aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and financial support. The CM praised fiscal strides, noting the state's top ranking in NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index.

Khandu attributed development to state-Centre cooperation, highlighting substantial infrastructure progress, including expanded road networks and national highways. Initiatives like 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' have enhanced government-public interaction. Overall, the government seeks to transform young job seekers into providers, strengthening Arunachal's economic base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026