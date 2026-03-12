Revitalizing West Bengal: Unlocking Economic Potential

The West Bengal government has initiated a transformation in its business environment, aiming to enhance the state's investment appeal. Various concrete initiatives are underway to strengthen the region's infrastructure, including a notable eleven-fold increase in development projects such as bridges and roads.

Speaking at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce's Annual Session, Secretary of the Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Vandana Yadav, elaborated on the state's forward-looking policy centred on six industrial and economic corridors. These projects are designed to boost regional industrial growth and improve connectivity, with backing from international institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank, signaling global confidence in the state's growth trajectory.

The chamber also plays a pivotal role, as highlighted by its President, Naresh Pachisia, in integrating MSMEs into the defence manufacturing sector. With a strong foundation in sectors such as iron, steel, and engineering, West Bengal is poised to harness its industrial strengths to further its economic potential.

