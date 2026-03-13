Left Menu

Fitch Upgrades India's GDP Forecast Amid Robust Domestic Demand

Fitch Ratings has marginally increased India's GDP growth forecast to 7.5% for the current fiscal year, citing strong domestic demand as the main driver. The growth for the next fiscal year 2026-27 is also revised upwards to 6.7%. Despite global uncertainties, India's economy shows resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:41 IST
Fitch Ratings has adjusted India's GDP growth forecast to 7.5% for the current fiscal year from its previous estimate of 7.4%, with domestic demand playing a crucial role in this increase. This announcement came as part of the ratings agency's Global Economic Outlook report for March 2026.

For the fiscal year 2026-27, Fitch has revised its growth estimate upward to 6.7%, from December's projection of 6.4%. The report anticipates world GDP growth to hit 2.6% in 2026, assuming energy prices remain stable despite geopolitical tensions in Iran.

Although there are indications of slowing economic activity early in the year, India's economy remains strong with double-digit credit growth. Consumer spending and investment are set to drive growth, projected at 8.6% and 6.9% respectively. Nonetheless, rising inflation could potentially impact real income and consumer spending in the first half of FY 2026-27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

