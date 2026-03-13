Left Menu

European Shares Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict & Inflation Woes

European shares declined for a second consecutive week due to Middle East tensions and inflation concerns. The STOXX 600 fell by 0.5% with significant losses in the banking sector, while energy stocks saw gains. The market anticipates prolonged conflict, affecting inflation expectations and monetary policy moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 15:46 IST
European Shares Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict & Inflation Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares saw continued declines on Friday, marking the second week of losses as tensions in the Middle East coupled with inflation concerns weigh heavily on investor sentiment. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% to 596 points by 0924 GMT, with regional indexes posting losses across the board.

Leading the downward trend were banks, sensitive to economic shifts, with Standard Chartered and HSBC seeing notable declines amid their exposure to the conflict involving Iran. On the contrary, the energy sector registered gains, driven by oil price surges, with BP and Shell recording increases over 1.5%.

The ongoing U.S.-Israel and Iran conflict has markets bracing for longer-term impacts, including inflation and potential rate adjustments by the European Central Bank, with another rate hike by year-end seeming more likely. Economic data, including French inflation and Eurozone industrial production, remains in focus as geopolitical tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026