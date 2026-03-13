European Shares Tumble Amid Middle East Conflict & Inflation Woes
European shares declined for a second consecutive week due to Middle East tensions and inflation concerns. The STOXX 600 fell by 0.5% with significant losses in the banking sector, while energy stocks saw gains. The market anticipates prolonged conflict, affecting inflation expectations and monetary policy moves.
European shares saw continued declines on Friday, marking the second week of losses as tensions in the Middle East coupled with inflation concerns weigh heavily on investor sentiment. The STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% to 596 points by 0924 GMT, with regional indexes posting losses across the board.
Leading the downward trend were banks, sensitive to economic shifts, with Standard Chartered and HSBC seeing notable declines amid their exposure to the conflict involving Iran. On the contrary, the energy sector registered gains, driven by oil price surges, with BP and Shell recording increases over 1.5%.
The ongoing U.S.-Israel and Iran conflict has markets bracing for longer-term impacts, including inflation and potential rate adjustments by the European Central Bank, with another rate hike by year-end seeming more likely. Economic data, including French inflation and Eurozone industrial production, remains in focus as geopolitical tensions escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
