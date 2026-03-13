CMPDIL Sets Stage for Upcoming IPO Debut

Coal India's subsidiary, Coal Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), is poised to enter the public market with its initial public offering (IPO) on March 20.

The IPO, scheduled to close on March 24, is composed entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares, reinventing no new equity issues.

IDBI Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets are tasked as the lead managers for this public offering, described in the red herring prospectus (RHP). This marks a significant move for CMPDIL in the competitive coal sector.

