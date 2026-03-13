Left Menu

CMPDIL Sets Stage for Upcoming IPO Debut

Coal Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), a part of Coal India, is set to launch its IPO on March 20. The offering, closing on March 24, involves an offer for sale of 10.71 crore shares with no fresh issues. Lead managers include IDBI Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets.

Updated: 13-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:11 IST
  • India

Coal India's subsidiary, Coal Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), is poised to enter the public market with its initial public offering (IPO) on March 20.

The IPO, scheduled to close on March 24, is composed entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares, reinventing no new equity issues.

IDBI Capital Markets and SBI Capital Markets are tasked as the lead managers for this public offering, described in the red herring prospectus (RHP). This marks a significant move for CMPDIL in the competitive coal sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

