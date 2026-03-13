Left Menu

Canada's Job Market Faces Unexpected Downturn Amidst U.S. Tariff Tensions

Canada's economy lost 83,900 jobs in February while the unemployment rate rose to 6.7% due to impacts from U.S. tariffs. Analysts expected a gain of 10,000 jobs. The labor market struggles with layoffs and minimal growth, especially in the goods and services sectors. Key bilateral talks are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:41 IST
Canada's Job Market Faces Unexpected Downturn Amidst U.S. Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising development, Canada's economy shed a net total of 83,900 jobs in February, causing the unemployment rate to rise to 6.7%, according to Statistics Canada. Job losses were recorded in both the services and goods sectors as U.S. tariffs continued to impact the market significantly.

Analysts had anticipated a job gain of 10,000, missing the mark by a substantial margin. In January, the job market saw a decline of 24,800 jobs, marking a period of economic instability. Economists, such as Doug Porter, noted the negative trend as a brutal result of the ongoing weaknesses affecting the labor force in 2026.

Amid negotiations with the United States to curb tariff impacts and review trade agreements, the Bank of Canada warned of a potential recession if the trade pact is not extended. Government jobs also fell, while private sectors bore the brunt of the losses. Inflationary wage trends further complicated the economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026