In a surprising development, Canada's economy shed a net total of 83,900 jobs in February, causing the unemployment rate to rise to 6.7%, according to Statistics Canada. Job losses were recorded in both the services and goods sectors as U.S. tariffs continued to impact the market significantly.

Analysts had anticipated a job gain of 10,000, missing the mark by a substantial margin. In January, the job market saw a decline of 24,800 jobs, marking a period of economic instability. Economists, such as Doug Porter, noted the negative trend as a brutal result of the ongoing weaknesses affecting the labor force in 2026.

Amid negotiations with the United States to curb tariff impacts and review trade agreements, the Bank of Canada warned of a potential recession if the trade pact is not extended. Government jobs also fell, while private sectors bore the brunt of the losses. Inflationary wage trends further complicated the economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)