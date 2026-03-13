Kim Min-ha's Voice Takes Center Stage in 'Made in Korea'

Renowned South Korean actress Kim Min-ha takes on her first dubbing role in the Netflix drama 'Made in Korea', bringing a new dimension to Shenba, a character submerged in Korean culture. The film follows Shenbagam, or Shenba, from her hometown in Tamil Nadu to the bustling streets of Seoul.

Min-ha's vocal performance captures the emotional nuances of Shenba's journey of resilience and self-discovery in a foreign culture. Despite facing linguistic hurdles and cultural barriers, Shenba's tale underlines universal themes of connection and perseverance, illustrating how a childhood fascination can grow into an adult exploration.

Kim Min-ha expressed excitement about this new venture, acknowledging how realizing her dream of dubbing added depth to her acting repertoire. Supported by a talented cast, including Park Hye-jin and Si-hun Baek, the film aims to resonate with a global audience as it began streaming on Netflix this Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)