BITS Pilani: Pioneering India's First AI-Driven Campus in Amaravati

BITS Pilani is set to invest Rs 1,000 crore in establishing an AI Plus campus in Amaravati. The campus, focusing on advanced technologies like AI and Robotics, will accommodate 7,000 students. It aims to utilize green building practices and expand curriculum offerings to include agriculture and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BITS Pilani is embarking on a significant venture to establish an advanced artificial intelligence campus in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The AI Plus campus, reviewed by Andhra Pradesh IT and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, will accommodate 7,000 students over the next five years and is being constructed in two phases.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the Amaravati campus will offer courses spanning Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Cyber Physical Systems. Construction has already started, implementing green building practices to align with environmental sustainability goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

