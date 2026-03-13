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HMEL's Bold Investment Triumph: Revolutionizing Punjab's Industrial Landscape

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) will invest Rs 2,600 crore in Punjab's specialty chemicals sector, announced during the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026. The investment marks a significant boost for the local economy, alongside plans to establish 500 fuel retail outlets. It aims to support Punjab's growth with enhanced industrial and energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:09 IST
HMEL's Bold Investment Triumph: Revolutionizing Punjab's Industrial Landscape
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HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is set to inject Rs 2,600 crore into Punjab's specialty and fine chemicals sector, marking a significant stride towards industrial advancement. This announcement was made by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal during the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.

Further bolstering its commitments, HMEL will venture into the retail fuel sector by establishing 500 outlets across India. With the state's largest investment at the Guru Gobind Singh refinery, HMEL continues to meet and enhance energy demands, strengthening the regional economy significantly.

In addition, partnerships and government collaborations are set to create opportunities in manufacturing and green energy, showcasing the potential for a thriving industrial ecosystem in Punjab.

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