HMEL's Bold Investment Triumph: Revolutionizing Punjab's Industrial Landscape

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is set to inject Rs 2,600 crore into Punjab's specialty and fine chemicals sector, marking a significant stride towards industrial advancement. This announcement was made by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal during the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026.

Further bolstering its commitments, HMEL will venture into the retail fuel sector by establishing 500 outlets across India. With the state's largest investment at the Guru Gobind Singh refinery, HMEL continues to meet and enhance energy demands, strengthening the regional economy significantly.

In addition, partnerships and government collaborations are set to create opportunities in manufacturing and green energy, showcasing the potential for a thriving industrial ecosystem in Punjab.