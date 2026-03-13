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Punjab's Call for Economic Justice: AAP's Battle Against the Centre's Financial Blockade

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticizes the BJP-led central government for allegedly withholding funds crucial for the state’s development. Ahead of Amit Shah's rally, Cheema demands the release of pending funds and accuses the Centre of discrimination against Punjab, impacting its economy and resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:09 IST
Punjab's Call for Economic Justice: AAP's Battle Against the Centre's Financial Blockade
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

As Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepares for a political rally in Moga, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has sharply criticized the central government for allegedly stalling crucial funds meant for the state.

Cheema claims the BJP government has persistently discriminated against Punjab, accusing them of a step-motherly attitude that has weakened the state's economy despite contributions to the nation's independence and food security. The finance minister highlights grievances over withheld Rural Development Fund dues, National Health Mission funds, and other key financial resources.

Cheema urges Punjab BJP leaders to challenge Amit Shah about these disparities, raising concerns over issues like water rights and potential U.S.-India trade deals that may adversely affect Indian farmers, reflecting broader political and economic tensions between Punjab and the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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