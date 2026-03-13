Gujarat Expands PNG Connections Amid Global Energy Challenges

The Gujarat government has officially announced the provision of new piped natural gas (PNG) connections for various establishments, including restaurants and educational institutions, situated in regions with available city pipeline networks. This decision, revealed during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is a strategic response to the ongoing global energy supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Authorities have confirmed that the state currently possesses an adequate supply of natural gas for domestic use, alleviating concerns about potential shortages. The chief minister's directive ensures immediate access to PNG for those institutions who apply, underlining the state's commitment to maintaining energy stability.

Furthermore, Gujarat government officials reassured the public that both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) stocks are sufficient to meet domestic demands. Continuous oversight by central and state bodies further guarantees an uninterrupted distribution of energy resources across the region, amidst uncertainties in international energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)