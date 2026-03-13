Left Menu

Enhancing Audit Regulation: NFRA's New Recommendations

A Parliamentary panel has suggested NFRA conduct sector-specific studies and implement guidance to address industry-specific accounting and auditing challenges. This aims to boost investor confidence while recommending an independent review of audit and disciplinary functions to strengthen audit oversight and procedural clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Parliamentary panel has advised the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) to conduct sector-specific studies to tackle industry-specific accounting and auditing challenges. This initiative is expected to bolster investor confidence with enhanced regulatory measures.

Established in 2018, NFRA regulates auditors and monitors compliance with accounting standards, aiming to ensure reliable financial reporting. Recommendations made by the Standing Committee on Finance in the Lok Sabha emphasized the need for procedural clarity by separating audit quality review and disciplinary roles within NFRA.

In addition, the committee highlighted the importance of a robust data management system for tracking complaints and proceedings. These measures are intended to improve transparency, enhance investor trust, and boost the effectiveness of audit regulation.

