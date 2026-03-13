Left Menu

Unexpected Job Losses Shake Canadian Economy

In February, Canada's economy faced a significant job loss of 83,900, pushing the unemployment rate to 6.7%. Both services and goods sectors suffered as a result, reflecting the impact of U.S. tariffs and limited economic growth. The downturn follows previous job losses in January, signaling growing challenges for the labor market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:04 IST
Unexpected Job Losses Shake Canadian Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada experienced an unexpected economic downturn as it lost a net of 83,900 jobs in February, pushing the unemployment rate to 6.7%, according to Statistics Canada data released on Friday.

This drop, significant since nearly 17 years ago barring pandemic lockdown months, fell short of analyst expectations of a 10,000 job gain and a lower unemployment rate of 6.6%. This follows the prior month's loss of 24,800 jobs when the jobless rate was at a 16-month low of 6.5%.

The ongoing struggle in Canada's labor market largely stems from U.S. tariffs affecting key sectors such as steel, autos, and lumber, causing companies to restrain investments and announce layoffs. February's decline was led by a reduction of 108,400 full-time positions, with notable losses in both the private (72,600 jobs) and government (17,100 jobs) sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026