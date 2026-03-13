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Cyprus Eyes 2028 for Gas Export Amid Middle East Turmoil

Cyprus may commence natural gas exports by 2028, aiming to enhance Europe's energy diversification as Middle East tensions impact supply routes. Energy Minister Damianos emphasizes the significance of exploiting reserves outside the Gulf. Cyprus's Cronos field, with substantial gas reserves, could serve European markets after processing in Egypt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:22 IST
Cyprus Eyes 2028 for Gas Export Amid Middle East Turmoil
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Cyprus is poised to start exporting natural gas by 2028, potentially fortifying Europe's efforts to diversify energy sources amid escalating Middle East conflicts. Energy Minister Michael Damianos indicated that the geopolitical unrest underscores the importance of developing regional reserves outside the Gulf areas.

Concerns over energy supply routes, particularly through the vital Strait of Hormuz, have intensified following U.S. and Israeli actions targeting Iran. Minister Damianos highlighted the strategic advantage of Eastern Mediterranean reserves, like Cyprus's Cronos field, for supporting EU-wide energy security.

The Cronos field contains significant gas reserves sufficient for long-term Cyprus supply or European exports via Egypt's infrastructure. Cyprus is also exploring the potential of a local LNG export terminal. Concurrently, key energy projects, such as the Greece–Cyprus–Israel electricity interconnector, aim to strengthen the island's energy network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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