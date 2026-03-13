Telangana's Assurance: No LPG Shortage Amidst Rising Demand

Amid concerns of a potential LPG shortage, the Telangana government has firmly reassured its citizens that sufficient stocks are available, with around 10,611 tonnes in reserve, equivalent to roughly 6.97 lakh cylinders. The state boasts approximately 12.9 million domestic connections serviced by 810 distributors.

The daily demand for LPG in Telangana stands at approximately 2.5 lakh cylinders, with domestic users accounting for nearly 86%. Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy called for a review meeting to address the situation and emphasized the need for calm, urging citizens not to panic.

To maintain smooth operations, the government has set booking intervals to prevent unauthorized diversions. Coordination committees at state and district levels have been established to monitor supply metrics. Despite robust measures, the Telangana LPG Distributors Association reports that panic buying has strained the distribution network, leading to operational difficulties.

