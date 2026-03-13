Left Menu

Canada's Unexpected Job Loss: A September Surge Reversed

Canada lost a net 83,900 jobs in February, pushing the unemployment rate to 6.7%. Major job losses were seen in both the services and goods sectors. The country's labor market struggles continue amid economic challenges, with significant employment drops among youth and full-time workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:49 IST
Canada's economy experienced an unexpected blow in February as the country recorded a net loss of 83,900 jobs, causing the unemployment rate to rise to 6.7%, according to data from Statistics Canada released on Friday.

This sharp job decline, which misses analysts' projections of a 10,000 job gain, has not been seen in nearly 17 years, excluding the pandemic lockdown months. The previous month saw a loss of 24,800 jobs with a jobless rate of 6.5%, a 16-month low.

The labor market has been unable to recover robustly due to tariffs by former President Donald Trump, affecting sectors like steel and autos. February also saw the Canadian dollar weaken, and government bonds experienced a dip, indicating broader economic stress.

