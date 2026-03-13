Canada's Unexpected Job Loss: A September Surge Reversed

Canada's economy experienced an unexpected blow in February as the country recorded a net loss of 83,900 jobs, causing the unemployment rate to rise to 6.7%, according to data from Statistics Canada released on Friday.

This sharp job decline, which misses analysts' projections of a 10,000 job gain, has not been seen in nearly 17 years, excluding the pandemic lockdown months. The previous month saw a loss of 24,800 jobs with a jobless rate of 6.5%, a 16-month low.

The labor market has been unable to recover robustly due to tariffs by former President Donald Trump, affecting sectors like steel and autos. February also saw the Canadian dollar weaken, and government bonds experienced a dip, indicating broader economic stress.