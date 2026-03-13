Tata Motors Secures 5000-Bus Supply Orders Across Indian States

In a significant development, Tata Motors announced on Friday its triumph in securing supply orders for more than 5000 buses and chassis. These orders were placed by several state transport undertakings from across India.

The orders encompass a variety of the company's passenger mobility solutions, with models like Magna, Cityride, and Starbus being part of the deal. The states involved include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Telangana, as well as the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

The competitive e-bidding process under the Government's procurement system facilitated these contracts. The buses are tailored for different operational needs, ensuring reliable performance and comfort. Anand S, Tata Motors' VP, expressed the company's dedication to enhancing India's public transport infrastructure.

