Tata Motors Secures 5000-Bus Supply Orders Across Indian States

Tata Motors has won orders to supply over 5000 buses from various state transport undertakings in India. The orders cover a range of passenger mobility solutions and were secured through competitive e-bidding. These buses will cater to both intercity and intracity transport needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Tata Motors announced on Friday its triumph in securing supply orders for more than 5000 buses and chassis. These orders were placed by several state transport undertakings from across India.

The orders encompass a variety of the company's passenger mobility solutions, with models like Magna, Cityride, and Starbus being part of the deal. The states involved include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Rajasthan, Kerala, Haryana, Telangana, as well as the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and Chandigarh Transport Undertaking.

The competitive e-bidding process under the Government's procurement system facilitated these contracts. The buses are tailored for different operational needs, ensuring reliable performance and comfort. Anand S, Tata Motors' VP, expressed the company's dedication to enhancing India's public transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

