Congress MLAs Moved to Shimla as Rajya Sabha Polls Approach

In a strategic move to prevent potential cross-voting, Congress relocated its Haryana MLAs to a discreet location in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, sources revealed on Friday. The move comes ahead of the significant Rajya Sabha elections for two seats in Haryana, scheduled for March 16.

Congress hopes to secure a win for Karamvir Singh Boudh, their nominee, by avoiding any internal dissent and keeping their 37 members of the assembly unified. The BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Independent candidate Satish Nandal also pose a challenge as the election day draws near.

Despite Congress assuring enough strength to win, past instances of cross-voting have created an atmosphere of caution within party ranks. In a light-hearted media interaction, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, a senior Congress leader, dismissed concerns about resort politics, affirming confidence in the party's strategy and voter integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)