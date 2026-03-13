Kerala's Train Services Get a Regular Boost

Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, declared that select festive season train services in Kerala have been upgraded to regular status. By March 16, these services will commence operations routinely, marking the fulfillment of long-voiced demands from the residents of Kerala.

In a Facebook announcement, Gopi credited the achievement to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He expressed that this move provides a lasting solution to the travel hurdles faced by passengers across the state, thanks to enhanced connectivity.

The trains to be regularized include the Ernakulam-Velankanni Weekly Express, Thiruvananthapuram North-Mangalore Junction Antyodaya Express, and others. Set schedules will ensure these trains run consistently, with certain services commencing as soon as March 16, spanning various routes across Kerala.