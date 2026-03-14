Air Traffic Halted: The Mystery of the Chemical Smell

A chemical smell brought airline operations to a standstill at airports serving Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, late Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the emergency grounding, which was linked to a disturbance for air traffic controllers.

The affected airports included Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and Richmond International Airport. This action was publicly announced by FAA Secretary Sean Duffy on social media.

While flights resumed after 7 pm ET, delays of up to two hours were recorded across those airports. The origin was tracked to Potomac TRACON, a critical facility managing regional air traffic, yet detailed explanations on the incident's effect on controllers were not provided by FAA representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)