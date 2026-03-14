Air Traffic Halted: The Mystery of the Chemical Smell
A strong chemical smell led to the halting of flights at major airports serving Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Richmond. Affecting air traffic controllers, the issue halted operations for over an hour, causing significant delays. The smell originated from Potomac TRACON, though specific impacts remained unclear.
- Country:
- United States
A chemical smell brought airline operations to a standstill at airports serving Washington, DC, Baltimore, and Richmond, Virginia, late Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the emergency grounding, which was linked to a disturbance for air traffic controllers.
The affected airports included Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport, Baltimore-Washington International Airport, and Richmond International Airport. This action was publicly announced by FAA Secretary Sean Duffy on social media.
While flights resumed after 7 pm ET, delays of up to two hours were recorded across those airports. The origin was tracked to Potomac TRACON, a critical facility managing regional air traffic, yet detailed explanations on the incident's effect on controllers were not provided by FAA representatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)