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Milk Pricing Controversy: Farmers Vs Flipkart

Bangalore Milk Union Ltd president D K Suresh accuses Flipkart of undermining farmer dignity by selling milk for Re 1 through discount campaigns. Complaints lodged with CCI, claiming predatory pricing harms farmers' livelihoods. Flipkart states campaigns are to enhance customer value, without impacting farmer prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:32 IST
Milk Pricing Controversy: Farmers Vs Flipkart
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In a heated exchange, Bangalore Milk Union Ltd's president, D K Suresh, has accused e-commerce giant Flipkart of undermining the dignity of farmers through its discounted milk sales. This bold claim was accompanied by a formal complaint lodged with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), seeking an investigation into Flipkart's pricing strategies.

Suresh argues that the sale of milk for Re 1 is not only disrespectful but jeopardizes the livelihood of millions of farmers, undermining decades of cooperative efforts. Meanwhile, Flipkart defends its move, asserting that prices are set by individual sellers and promotional campaigns aim to enhance customer value without harming farmer incomes.

As tensions rise, Suresh emphasizes the urgency for governmental intervention to protect the cooperative movement and ensure fair trading practices. The issue highlights the tension between modern marketing strategies and traditional farming communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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