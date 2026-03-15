Air India's Policy Turbulence: Employee Misconduct Amidst Transformation

Air India is facing turbulence due to widespread discrepancies in the use of its Employee Leisure Travel policy. The airline, acquired by Tata Group in January 2022, found that over 4,000 employees misused the policy, prompting corrective actions, such as imposing penalties on those involved.

The misuse was uncovered following an internal investigation, revealing that employees fraudulently presented unrelated individuals as relatives to enjoy the policy's benefits. Some even profiteered by selling the complimentary tickets, sparking questions about employee morality and conduct, especially as many issues were noted post-privatisation.

Air India has since tightened the policy and demanded refunds from employees who illegitimately benefited. Numerous penalties have been imposed, and stricter documentation is now required to deter any future misuse, as the airline aspires for a smooth transition amidst its ambitious transformation plan.