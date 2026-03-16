Innovative 'Save the Foot' App Revolutionizes Diabetic Care at 10th International Diabetes Summit

An innovative AI-powered mobile application, 'Save the Foot,' has made its debut at the 10th International Diabetes Summit in Pune, an event hosted by the Chellaram Diabetes Institute (CDI). The pioneering digital tool aims to assist both clinicians and diabetic patients in managing foot ulcers with improved speed and accuracy, thereby aiming to lower the number of unnecessary amputations.

The launch featured insights from Dr. Unnikrishnan AG, CEO & Chief Endocrinologist at CDI, and Dr. Tapish Sahu, a Senior Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon, who highlighted the potential of the app. Dr. Unnikrishnan emphasized the urgency of addressing diabetic foot ulcers, which can rapidly escalate into critical situations within 48 hours. Dr. Sahu demonstrated how the app's AI scanning grid overlays correspond with traditional medical wound grading techniques to provide precise assessments of ulcer severity, facilitating better limb salvage outcomes.

The 'Save the Foot' app serves as a crucial decision-support tool for healthcare providers. Using cutting-edge AI technology, it evaluates wounds quickly and effectively through mobile photography. This not only accelerates treatment decisions but also helps connect rural patients to specialized care. Key components include AI image analysis, a healing tracker, wound grading capability, secure patient records, and encrypted cloud storage. The app is available for free download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, marking a significant step in enhancing diabetic care.