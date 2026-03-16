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Revolutionary AI App 'Save the Foot' Launches at International Diabetes Summit

A new AI mobile app, 'Save the Foot,' was unveiled at the International Diabetes Summit in Pune, designed to improve management of diabetic foot ulcers. The app allows clinicians and patients to assess ulcers with AI precision and aims to minimize unnecessary amputations by offering rapid diagnostic aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:11 IST
Revolutionary AI App 'Save the Foot' Launches at International Diabetes Summit
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A groundbreaking AI mobile application called 'Save the Foot' has been launched during the 10th International Diabetes Summit in Pune. The event highlighted its innovative use in managing diabetic foot ulcers (DFU) effectively.

Developed as a decision-support tool, the app employs AI technology to analyze wound photos and assess severity directly from a smartphone. This crucial diagnostic support aims to radically reduce unnecessary amputations, especially in rural areas lacking specialist care.

Key talking points were provided by renowned clinicians, Dr. Unnikrishnan AG and Dr. Tapish Sahu, who outlined the app's ability to bridge the gap in diabetes care, highlighting its integration with therapies like Esmolol Hydrochloride for effective wound management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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