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Himachal's Budget Battle: A Clash of Interests and Resources

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a Rs 54,928-crore budget for 2026-27, criticizing the BJP for not supporting the state's fiscal needs. The cessation of the revenue deficit grant and global conflicts are impacting the budget. The CM announced a Rs 500 crore fund for pending projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:12 IST
Himachal's Budget Battle: A Clash of Interests and Resources
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  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a Rs 54,928-crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the state assembly, amidst political tensions and fiscal challenges.

Criticizing the BJP for failing to support the state's interests, Sukhu emphasized the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) as a significant blow to the budget.

He also cited global conflicts and increasing LPG prices as contributing factors. Announcing a Rs 500 crore provision for pending projects, Sukhu highlighted the need for a 'green bonus' for Himachal, contrasting its challenges with other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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