Himachal's Budget Battle: A Clash of Interests and Resources

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a Rs 54,928-crore budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the state assembly, amidst political tensions and fiscal challenges.

Criticizing the BJP for failing to support the state's interests, Sukhu emphasized the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) as a significant blow to the budget.

He also cited global conflicts and increasing LPG prices as contributing factors. Announcing a Rs 500 crore provision for pending projects, Sukhu highlighted the need for a 'green bonus' for Himachal, contrasting its challenges with other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)