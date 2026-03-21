Himachal CM Sukhu announces Rs 3,300 crore to acquire land for Kangra airport; aerocity to come up in Kangra.
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:52 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu announces Rs 3,300 crore to acquire land for Kangra airport; aerocity to come up in Kangra.
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