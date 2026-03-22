Tragic Collision: Bus Accident Claims Three Lives on Jaipur-Delhi Highway
A Haryana Roadways bus collided with a motorcycle on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway, killing three and injuring one. The accident occurred near the Labana culvert under Chandwaji Police Station. The victims, all from Tala village, were thrown onto the road due to the impact of the speeding bus.
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A tragic accident unfolded on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway as a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of three people and injuring another, according to police reports.
The fatal incident occurred near the Labana culvert at Tala Mor under the jurisdiction of Chandwaji Police Station late Saturday night. Hiralal Saini, the Station House Officer, mentioned that the bus was traveling at high speed, leading to the severe impact.
The collision threw all four individuals onto the road, where they were initially given medical attention and then transported to a hospital. Three victims were declared dead upon arrival, identified as Mustaqeem Shah, Abdul Malik, and Sahil, from Tala village. The lone survivor, Sarfaraz, received treatment and has been discharged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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