Chaos on the Highway: Protests Erupt After Cow Vigilante's Death

In a development fraught with unrest, nineteen people were detained for inciting violence and blocking the Delhi-Agra National Highway following the untimely death of Chandrashekhar Das, a cow vigilante renowned as 'Farsa Wale Baba'. The incident unfolded during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the district, creating chaos on a major thoroughfare.

Police reported that thousands gathered on the highway, clashing with law enforcement officials and causing extensive traffic jams. Protesters resorted to stone-pelting when attempts were made to disperse them, resulting in several injuries and damage to public property, including police outposts and multiple government vehicles.

Amid these tumultuous scenes, investigations are underway with arrests, including history-sheeter Daksh Chaudhary, in relation to the highway disruption. Authorities are also probing allegations against a truck driver involved in the fatal incident which Das's followers claim involves cattle smuggling. Meanwhile, a memorial for Das is planned, and local officials have assumed temporary management of a cow shelter.

(With inputs from agencies.)