Runway Drama: Air Canada Express Collides with Ground Vehicle at LaGuardia

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, closing the airport temporarily on Monday evening, as per Flightradar24.

The CRJ-900 aircraft, arriving from Montreal and operated by Jazz Aviation, hit the vehicle at approximately 24 miles per hour, causing the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to issue a ground stop notice, halting all flights until 0530 GMT, with potential for extension.

LaGuardia's operations were disrupted, leading to flight diversions and return to origins, while the FAA hinted at a possible shutdown until 1800 GMT. Social media displayed unverified images of the plane's damaged nose, while the New York Fire Department confirmed response actions without further details. Neither Air Canada nor the FAA offered immediate comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)