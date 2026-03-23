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Tragedy on the Tarmac: Fatal Collision at LaGuardia

Two pilots were killed when an Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a fire truck during landing at New York's LaGuardia airport. The accident prompted a shutdown of the airport. The aircraft, operated by Jazz Aviation, was carrying 72 passengers from Montreal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:01 IST
Tragedy on the Tarmac: Fatal Collision at LaGuardia
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In a tragic airfield accident, the pilots of an Air Canada Express regional jet lost their lives when the plane collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport.

The collision, which involved a CRJ-900 flown by Jazz Aviation, occurred late Sunday night, causing the airport to shut down for emergency operations until Monday afternoon.

Authorities provided no immediate comments on the fatalities as they continued to investigate the incident, which led to flight diversions and significant travel disruptions in the New York area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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