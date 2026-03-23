Two people were killed in a collision between a jet and vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport, source tells the AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:37 IST
Two people were killed in a collision between a jet and vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport, source tells the AP.
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Authorities say an Air Canada flight has collided with a Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport, reports AP.