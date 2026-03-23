Tragedy in the Skies: Recent Aviation Disasters Unveiled

An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot. This incident adds to the list of grave aviation tragedies witnessed in recent years.

In one of the worst incidents, an Air India plane crash left hundreds dead in Ahmedabad, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade. Across the globe, countries have grappled with similar tragedies. In South Korea, Jeju Air witnessed a catastrophic crash at Muan International Airport resulting in 179 fatalities.

Other notable disasters include a U.S. UPS cargo plane crashing in Kentucky, a collision involving an American Airlines jet near Washington, and Azerbaijan Airlines facing tragedy after a diversion. These incidents underline continued safety challenges in the aviation sector.