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Euro Zone Faces Stagflation Risks Amidst Global Conflicts

The euro zone's private sector growth has nearly stalled due to economic fallout from conflicts involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. Rising oil prices and inflation threaten consumer confidence, corporate profits, and demand. The S&P Global PMI fell, indicating possible stagflation, though a recession isn't imminent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:37 IST
Euro Zone Faces Stagflation Risks Amidst Global Conflicts
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Euro zone private sector growth has nearly halted this month, as revealed by a key survey on Tuesday, underscoring economic impacts from the U.S. and Israeli conflict with Iran. The steep rise in oil prices is contributing to regional inflation and potential economic stagnation, challenging consumer purchasing power and business profits.

The S&P Global flash euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a 10-month low in March, prompted by rising war-induced input costs and severe supply chain disruptions. Chris Williamson of S&P Global Market Intelligence highlighted stagflation concerns as prices soar, intensifying economic pressures.

While interest rates rise in anticipation of the ECB's inflation measures, indicators suggest subdued euro zone GDP growth, with a heightened risk of economic downturns. New orders fell for the first time in months, and costs are climbing sharply, particularly in manufacturing sectors affected by energy price spikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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