Left Menu

Stagflation Concerns as Euro Zone Growth Slows Amid Middle East Conflict

Euro zone's private sector growth weakened significantly in March, as the Middle East conflict escalated input costs and caused major supply chain disruptions. Growth persisted, yet at the slowest in months, with new orders declining and business confidence plunging to levels seen during the Ukraine crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:32 IST
Stagflation Concerns as Euro Zone Growth Slows Amid Middle East Conflict
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Growth in the Euro zone's private sector took a significant hit in March, driven largely by the ongoing Middle East conflict which has caused input costs to spike and led to the worst supply chain disruptions in over a year, a recent survey reveals.

The S&P Global flash euro zone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index dipped to 50.5 in March from February's 51.9. Remaining above the critical 50.0 growth marker for 15 consecutive months, new orders plummeted, reflecting weakening demand particularly in the services sector.

Inflationary pressures are rising, with both manufacturing and services experiencing cost surges. Chris Williamson of S&P Global notes that this situation is ringing stagflation alarm bells, as business confidence hits low levels not seen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026