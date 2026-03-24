Inflation's Bite on Japan's Hanami: The Rising Costs of Cherry Blossom Picnics

Global inflation has taken a toll on Japan's cherished 'hanami' cherry blossom picnics, with food and drink prices escalating by 25% since 2020, according to Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Every year from late March to early April, Japanese gather for 'hanami' under cherry trees with family and friends. However, the tradition is feeling the strain of increased costs due to rising raw material prices.

Economist Hideo Kumano's updated index reflects a 4.2% year-on-year rise in picnic costs, with significant increases in items like sweet buns and rice balls. The trend highlights the impact of a weak yen and global inflation on Japan's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)