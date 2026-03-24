Bridging Continents: EU-Australia Free Trade Agreement Signed

Australia and the European Union have finalized a groundbreaking free trade agreement after protracted negotiations over eight years. The accord removes tariffs on nearly all goods, although certain Australian agricultural products such as beef and sheep meat will still be subject to quotas.

The pact comes amid increased U.S. tariffs and strategic concerns over China's control of rare earth minerals. The agreement is set to enhance EU access to Australian critical minerals and increase EU exports to Australia by up to 33% over the next decade. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the agreement as a step towards strengthening global supply chains.

The deal also underscores renewed security and defence partnerships, reflecting Europe's growing engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. While import tariffs for Australian critical minerals will be largely scrapped, some French farmers remain critical of the agricultural quotas, citing potential challenges to local industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)