Agrivision 2026: Paving the Future of Self-reliant Agriculture in Manipur

Manipur's Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, has emphasized the state government's unwavering commitment to developing a farmer-centric, self-reliant agricultural sector.

Addressing delegates at the 'Agrivision Agri-Youth Parliament 2026' held at the Central Agricultural University, Singh stressed the need for sustained policy efforts to harness the industry's potential.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister reiterated the alignment of Manipur's agricultural ambitions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He unveiled a policy document outlining a $1.3 trillion roadmap aimed at revolutionizing North East India's agricultural landscape by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)