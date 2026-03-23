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Agrivision 2026: Paving the Future of Self-reliant Agriculture in Manipur

Manipur's Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, committed to a self-reliant agriculture sector at the Agrivision Agri-Youth Parliament 2026. Highlighting innovation and entrepreneurship, Singh emphasized youth involvement and released a policy document for a USD 1.3 trillion North East India economy by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:27 IST
Agrivision 2026: Paving the Future of Self-reliant Agriculture in Manipur
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Manipur's Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, has emphasized the state government's unwavering commitment to developing a farmer-centric, self-reliant agricultural sector.

Addressing delegates at the 'Agrivision Agri-Youth Parliament 2026' held at the Central Agricultural University, Singh stressed the need for sustained policy efforts to harness the industry's potential.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister reiterated the alignment of Manipur's agricultural ambitions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He unveiled a policy document outlining a $1.3 trillion roadmap aimed at revolutionizing North East India's agricultural landscape by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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