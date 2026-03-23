Agrivision 2026: Paving the Future of Self-reliant Agriculture in Manipur
Manipur's Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, committed to a self-reliant agriculture sector at the Agrivision Agri-Youth Parliament 2026. Highlighting innovation and entrepreneurship, Singh emphasized youth involvement and released a policy document for a USD 1.3 trillion North East India economy by 2047.
- Country:
- India
Manipur's Chief Minister, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, has emphasized the state government's unwavering commitment to developing a farmer-centric, self-reliant agricultural sector.
Addressing delegates at the 'Agrivision Agri-Youth Parliament 2026' held at the Central Agricultural University, Singh stressed the need for sustained policy efforts to harness the industry's potential.
In a social media post, the Chief Minister reiterated the alignment of Manipur's agricultural ambitions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. He unveiled a policy document outlining a $1.3 trillion roadmap aimed at revolutionizing North East India's agricultural landscape by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DBS Bank India's Tax Payment Innovation: A New Era of Convenience
Shamik Basu Appointed as Adobe India's VP: A Strategic Move to Propel Innovation
Morphy Richards Celebrates 90 Years with AWE 2026 Innovations
Haryana's Kharif Krishi Mela-2026: A Glimpse into Future Farming Innovations
Wipro Expands South Korean Operations with New Seoul Innovation Lab