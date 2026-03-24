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Kamal Haasan's Strategic Retreat: A New Political Civilization for Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan's MNM, a part of the DMK-led coalition, will not contest the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, citing unacceptable seat offers and symbol conditions. Instead, Haasan supports DMK candidates, aiming to prioritize Tamil Nadu's welfare over politics. His decision has been praised by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:15 IST
Kamal Haasan's Strategic Retreat: A New Political Civilization for Tamil Nadu
Kamal Haasan
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political maneuver, Kamal Haasan's MNM has decided not to contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. Citing dissatisfaction with the number of seats offered by the DMK and the mandate to use their Rising Sun symbol, Haasan announced his party's withdrawal from the poll race.

Instead, the MNM has pledged full support to the candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. This unexpected move was hailed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who described Haasan's decision as a selfless act prioritizing the state's welfare over personal gains. Stalin expressed his deep gratitude to Haasan and invited him to rally across the state for the alliance.

Haasan emphasized that politics is a continuous journey beyond just elections and reaffirmed his commitment to the alliance's cause. Despite withdrawing from the polls, he assured that MNM's distinct identity and the emotional bond with their party symbol, the 'torch,' remain unshaken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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