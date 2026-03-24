Delhi Unveils Ambitious Green Transport Budget for 2027

Delhi is moving towards a more sustainable and congestion-free transport system as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils an Rs 8,374 crore budget for 2027. The ambitious plan emphasizes a shift to cleaner energy and efficiency.

The government has allocated Rs 200 crore for the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 in a drive to reduce pollution. By the end of FY27, Delhi's EV bus fleet is expected to increase to 5,800, aiming for 7,500 buses, with a long-term goal of 12,000 EV buses by 2029. Additionally, Rs 320 crore has been earmarked for EV infrastructure to ensure seamless connectivity.

Metro expansion under Phase IV and V and two new NaMo Bharat Corridors are approved with a budget of Rs 2,885 crore and Rs 568 crore respectively, aimed at reducing pollution and travel time. Further allocations include Rs 50 crore for vehicle testing infrastructure and Rs 10 crore for congestion study feasibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)