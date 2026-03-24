Haryana's Namo Bharat: Transforming Connectivity with RRTS Corridor

The Haryana Cabinet has given the green light to a transformative 136 km Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, dubbed Namo Bharat, extending from Delhi to Panipat and onward to Karnal. This project is set to bolster connectivity between urban and semi-urban areas in the state and the National Capital Region (NCR).

A significant investment, the corridor requires an estimated Rs 33,000 crore, with the Haryana Government contributing Rs 7,472 crore. Part of the cost will be phased out, per an official statement. Adding momentum to regional development, the project envisions 11 stations across Haryana, promising faster journey times, reduced road congestion, and pollution control benefits.

Integrating urban development, the Cabinet approved a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy promoting a higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR) around RRTS stations. Additional revenue will be generated from commercial spaces planned above the ground-level depot. The initiative is not just about infrastructure; it's about unlocking employment, trade, education, and healthcare access, aiming for a balanced regional growth strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)