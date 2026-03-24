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Fragrance Fusion: Puig and Estee Lauder Explore Game-Changing Merger

Shares in Puig surged after the company and Estee Lauder announced merger talks, a move that could create a $40 billion luxury beauty powerhouse. The deal aims to combat shrinking growth, geopolitical uncertainty, and intense competition. Analysts note that Estee's turnaround efforts may be affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:32 IST
Fragrance Fusion: Puig and Estee Lauder Explore Game-Changing Merger
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Shares in Puig, the owner of fragrance brands such as Jean Paul Gaultier and Rabanne, saw a remarkable 13% surge on Tuesday following news that the Spanish company and U.S. cosmetics giant Estee Lauder are considering a merger. This potential partnership is viewed as a strategic move to compete with major industry players like L'Oreal.

Analysts project that the merger could form a $40 billion luxury beauty conglomerate with robust capabilities in the perfume market, which is currently facing challenges due to dampened demand from China, inflation concerns, and reduced travel activity amid Middle Eastern conflicts. Estee Lauder aims to gain access to Puig's premium perfume brands and broaden its consumer reach beyond the struggling U.S. and Chinese markets.

While no financial terms have been released, the merger could yield significant synergies and potentially incite interest from other possible bidders. Estee Lauder's shares dipped following the announcement, with some experts suggesting that this acquisition might divert focus from its ongoing strategic turnaround program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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