UK Government Eyes Expanded Powers for Competition Regulator
UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, hinted at bolstering the Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) powers to address price gouging and profiteering in the energy sector, possibly in response to the Middle East crisis. This consideration aims to curb unfair pricing practices by increasing the regulator's effectiveness.
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- United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, has signaled potential regulatory changes to curb price gouging in the energy sector. Speaking to a parliamentary committee on Monday, Starmer suggested that the powers of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) might be expanded in light of the ongoing Middle East conflict and its economic impact.
The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a stronger response to profiteering activities, which could include granting additional powers to the CMA. Starmer assured the committee that the government is actively evaluating options to ensure the CMA remains focused on anti-profiteering efforts.
These remarks underscore the government's commitment to protecting consumers from escalating energy costs driven by potential exploitation in the market. Starmer's comments have sparked discussions on the necessity of more robust regulatory measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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