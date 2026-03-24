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Delhi's 'Green Budget' Targets Infrastructure Overhaul and Sustainable Growth

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 2026-27 budget, earmarking Rs 1,03,700 crore for sustainable development. Key focuses include infrastructure improvement, such as dust-free roads, upgraded firefighting capabilities, and enhanced water management. Addressing a 'culture of freebies' was highlighted alongside boosting tax revenue and tackling unauthorized colony issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:31 IST
Delhi's 'Green Budget' Targets Infrastructure Overhaul and Sustainable Growth
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In a strategic move towards sustainable urban development, Delhi's Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta presented the 'Green Budget' for the financial year 2026-27, outlining an ambitious outlay of Rs 1,03,700 crore.

Emphasizing infrastructure growth and resource management, the budget focuses on dust-free road development, power infrastructure enhancement, and robust firefighting systems. The government highlights the construction of the integrated secretariat and residential complex as a part of improving administrative efficiency, alongside targeted efforts on urban housing and public connectivity.

Gupta addressed economic challenges by critiquing the 'culture of freebies' impacting growth rates and prioritizing revenue generation through improved tax collection strategies. The budget further dedicates substantial funds towards sewage and water pipeline projects to enhance water accessibility throughout the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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