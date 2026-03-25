Tragedy on the Tarmac: NTSB Investigates Deadly LaGuardia Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced Tuesday that a critical system failed to alert during a tragic incident at New York's LaGuardia Airport. A collision between an Air Canada jet and a firetruck resulted in the deaths of two pilots on Sunday night.

Leading the investigation is the NTSB, which reported that the Air Canada Express CRJ-900, operated by Jazz Aviation, collided with a firetruck while moving on the airport tarmac. The incident injured dozens among the 72 passengers and four crew members on board. The safety alert system ASDE-X did not trigger an alert due to the proximity of merging vehicles, leaving air traffic controllers without a reliable track.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy stated that ASDE-X, which is intended to track movements of aircraft and vehicles to reduce runway incursions, failed to provide an early warning due to its current limitations. Moreover, the firetruck involved did not have a transponder, unlike those used at other U.S. airports, further complicating tracking efforts. Technology's efficacy in preventing such fast-occurring collisions remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)