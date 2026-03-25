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Cyprus Seeks to Revise Security Terms with UK Amid Iranian Threats

Cyprus has requested new security discussions with the UK concerning British military bases on the island, following Iranian drone attacks. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides wants to renegotiate base arrangements from the 1960 treaty, while the UK maintains no changes are planned. Reports highlight the enduring UK-Cyprus relationship despite regional threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:26 IST
Cyprus Seeks to Revise Security Terms with UK Amid Iranian Threats
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Cyprus has approached the UK to discuss updated security protocols for British military bases on the island after recent Iranian drone strikes, according to a report by the Telegraph.

During a detailed conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides called for renegotiation of the 1960 treaty that established the RAF Akitori and Dhekelia bases, a move proposed for post-Iran conflict adjustments.

While Cyprus aims to maintain the bases, a UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed the bases' status would remain unchanged, emphasizing the robust UK-Cyprus alliance despite ongoing Iranian threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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