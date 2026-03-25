Tech Titans Collaborate on Golden Dome Antimissile Shield

Anduril and Palantir Technologies, two major players in the tech industry, are reportedly joining forces to develop software for President Donald Trump's ambitious Golden Dome antimissile shield. This information was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, quoting sources familiar with the project.

However, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify these claims. As of the moment, both Anduril and Palantir have not responded to requests for comment concerning their participation in this defense initiative.

The Golden Dome project aims to enhance national security by providing robust defenses against potential missile threats, with software development being a critical component led by tech innovators like Anduril and Palantir.

(With inputs from agencies.)