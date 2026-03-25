Tech Titans Collaborate on Golden Dome Antimissile Shield
Anduril and Palantir Technologies are reportedly involved in developing software for President Donald Trump's Golden Dome antimissile shield. The Wall Street Journal reported this collaboration. Reuters was unable to independently verify the report, and requests for comments from both companies went unanswered.
Anduril and Palantir Technologies, two major players in the tech industry, are reportedly joining forces to develop software for President Donald Trump's ambitious Golden Dome antimissile shield. This information was reported by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, quoting sources familiar with the project.
However, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify these claims. As of the moment, both Anduril and Palantir have not responded to requests for comment concerning their participation in this defense initiative.
The Golden Dome project aims to enhance national security by providing robust defenses against potential missile threats, with software development being a critical component led by tech innovators like Anduril and Palantir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Declares Victory: US-Iran Deal on Nuclear Arms
Anduril and Palantir Forge Ahead on Trump's Golden Dome Initiative
Trump Announces Potential Iran Deal Signaling Peace Efforts
Support for Trump Diminishes Amid High Fuel Prices and Iran Conflict
Supreme Court Examines Trump's Immigration Policy Revival