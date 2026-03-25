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Ghana's Bold Stance on Black History and Reparations

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama criticized U.S. policies under President Trump for erasing Black history, warning of global repercussions. Mahama plans to propose a U.N. resolution recognizing transatlantic slavery as a major crime and advocating for reparations, despite opposition from Western nations, notably the U.S. and the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 04:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 04:14 IST
Ghana's Bold Stance on Black History and Reparations
John Dramani Mahama

In a striking speech in New York, Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama condemned the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump for erasing Black history. Mahama warned that the dismantling of slavery exhibits and restoration of Confederate statues could inspire similar actions globally.

Mahama, who plans to introduce a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly, highlighted concerns that Trump's efforts have led to schools removing Black history from their curricula and banning books that address slavery and racism. His resolution aims to classify transatlantic slavery as a 'gravest crime' and seeks reparations, a proposal that faces pushback from Western countries.

Despite this opposition, the resolution has received support from African and Caribbean nations. Ghana remains a vocal advocate for reparations, arguing for formal apologies, return of stolen art, and financial compensation to address historical injustices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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