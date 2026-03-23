Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Air Canada Jet Strikes Firetruck at LaGuardia

An Air Canada regional jet collided with a firetruck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, resulting in the deaths of two individuals. The accident prompted an airport closure for investigation, as the crashed jet sustained significant front-end damage. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-03-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 13:43 IST
Tragic Collision: Air Canada Jet Strikes Firetruck at LaGuardia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late Sunday, an Air Canada regional jet collided with a firetruck on the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, as confirmed by photos and authorities' reports. The tragic incident led to two fatalities and significant damage to the aircraft's nose, crushing it completely.

The Jazz Aviation flight, operating for Air Canada, had taken off from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport with 72 passengers and four crew members onboard. The jet collided with an emergency vehicle responding to an unrelated incident around 11:45 p.m.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is underway, requiring the airport's closure until 3 a.m. Emergency exits were utilized for the evacuation of passengers as visual evidence from the scene depicted the tilted and crumpled nose of the Bombardier CRJ jet and a toppled emergency vehicle nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026