Tragic Collision: Air Canada Jet Strikes Firetruck at LaGuardia

Late Sunday, an Air Canada regional jet collided with a firetruck on the runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport, as confirmed by photos and authorities' reports. The tragic incident led to two fatalities and significant damage to the aircraft's nose, crushing it completely.

The Jazz Aviation flight, operating for Air Canada, had taken off from Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport with 72 passengers and four crew members onboard. The jet collided with an emergency vehicle responding to an unrelated incident around 11:45 p.m.

An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board is underway, requiring the airport's closure until 3 a.m. Emergency exits were utilized for the evacuation of passengers as visual evidence from the scene depicted the tilted and crumpled nose of the Bombardier CRJ jet and a toppled emergency vehicle nearby.

(With inputs from agencies.)