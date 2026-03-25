Railways Curbs Touts with Fake Account Cleanup

The Indian Railways has taken decisive action against ticket touts by removing over three crore fake accounts from the IRCTC portal, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.

With 78% of train seats in non-AC categories, the government emphasizes affordable travel. The Railways has operated over 75,000 special trains this financial year, aiming to manage passenger congestion efficiently, Vaishnaw highlighted during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

In contrast to previous administrations, the current government has focused on railway safety, leading to a 90% reduction in consequential accidents. Meanwhile, the House paid respects to former members Visnu Modi and Datta Meghe who recently passed away.

(With inputs from agencies.)